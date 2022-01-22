Assembly Elections 2022: EC likely to extend the ban on physical rallies ahead of five states assembly polls

As per reports EC is likely to extend the ban on political rallies for the next week due to a covid surge. This move comes after he Union Health Ministry told the commission that the cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the five electoral states. But the EC is still yet to give confirmation on this yet.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.