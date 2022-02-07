Assembly Elections 2022: FIR against Akali Dal leaders for violating EC guidelines

An FIR has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD's Faridkot candidate Parambans Singh Romana and others for violation of EC guidelines. Because the leaders have violated the covid rules which were set up for assembly elections in five states, as the EC has released the guidelines in which only 1000 people are allowed at physical rallies, but the leaders have gathered over 6000 people in the meeting, according to the reports.

Earlier, EC has decided to increase the maximum number of attendees for a political rally to 1000 from 500. And 20 persons are allowed for door-to-door campaigning instead of 10. The EC has allowed 500 individuals for indoor public meetings.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.