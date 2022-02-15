Assembly Elections 2022: Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress. In his resignation letter he said, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the ent circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national subserve causes outside the Party-fold. I am accordingly quitting the Party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters. While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead."

Ashwani Kumar served as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha representing the state of Punjab. He formerly served as Union Minister of Law and Justice and Union Minister of State in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.