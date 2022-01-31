Assembly Elections 2022: HC withdraws the plea by Congress leader, who asked to postpone polls in 5 states due to COVID-19

The Delhi High Court Monday refused to entertain a petition by Congress leader Jagdish Sharma for postponing the five states assembly elections according to him the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading fast in the country.

The high court, while terming the plea by Congress leader as frivolous, asked whether the petitioner was living on Mars as cases of COVID-19 are declining. Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh express their displeasure and said “It is a frivolous petition. Are you living on Mars? Delhi is now dealing with a declining number of cases. You withdraw it or we will dismiss it with cost.”

However, the Election Commission of India hold a review meeting on the ban on physical rallies, roadshows today. CEC Sushil Chandra met Union Health Secretary and Chief Secretaries today ahead of five states assembly elections. In the meeting, the authorities discuss to relief the ban on physical rallies and roadshows as the cases are decreasing in the country each day.

As per sources, the EC has decided to increase the maximum number of attendees for a political rally to 1000 from 500. And 20 persons are allowed for door-to-door campaigning instead of 10. The EC has allowed 500 individuals for indoor public meetings.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.