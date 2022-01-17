Assembly Elections 2022: Opposition blames PM, Modi for Covid surge in Tripura

The Opposition CPI-M led Left Front on Sunday alleged that the public meeting of PM Modi on January 4 in Agartala has increased a massive number of Covid-19 cases in Tripura.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury told the media, that "The Central and state governments are aware of the Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 creating havoc across the country. In this situation, the PM's public rally has further aggravated the situation in Tripura."

PM Modi addressed a rally in Agartala on January 4 after which he inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura. Where the huge crowd was gathered. And at least 1,070 new positive cases were detected in Tripura on Sunday while three people died due to Covid. Now Jitendra Chaudhury blamed PM Modi for this incident.



Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections will be held in 5 states, between February 10 and March 7, in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, the election commission has also released the polls details and voting dates of each state.



