Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi to hold two physical rallies in Uttarakhand and UP ahead of assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two physical rallies in Uttarakhand’s Almora and Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj today. Modi himself shared this information on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Thankful to the people of UP, Uttarakhand, and Goa for their affection today. Will be addressing rallies in Almora and Kasganj tomorrow, 11th February."

Yesterday, Modi held rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa ahead of assembly elections in five states. However, Uttar Pradesh has completed its first phase of voting polls and soon going to start voting for the second phase. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.