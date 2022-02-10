Assembly Elections 2022: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slams PM Modi over his comment on Hridaynath Mangeshkar

After PM Modi's claim on musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar that he was sacked from the All India Radio (AIR) for presenting poetry on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut objected his comment and said, "If a composer is removed from the job for playing a certain song, that song will not be played again on the Akashvani for these many years. Why would they play it?,"

"Asked whether the PM had made the reference in view of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections," he added.

Earlier,Sanjay Raut on the row over naming a sports complex after Tipu Sultan slammed BJP and said “BJP thinks that only they have history’s knowledge. Everyone’s sitting down to write a new history, these historians are here to change history. We know about Tipu Sultan, don’t need to learn from BJP. If they say it has been named after Tipu and that they’ll do this & that then they should let it be, saying all this doesn’t suit them. State Govt is capable of making decisions. Don’t write a new history. You can continue trying to change history in Delhi but you won’t succeed."