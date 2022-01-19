Assembly polls 2022:BJP to finalize candidates for UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa in CEC Meeting today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalize the names of candidates for the Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Wednesday to be held at the party headquarters in the national capital, which is likely to be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join this meeting virtually and the members of CEC whose COVID reports are positive will also join the meeting virtually.

After several rounds of meetings, BJP had finalized the names of the candidates for the third, fourth, and fifth phases, as well as the seat-sharing formula in the alliance, which has also been finalized but the final decision will be taken today in the election committee meeting.

BJP's core committee has completed its preparations for 160 seats for Uttar Pradesh and for which party national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State General Secretary Sunil Bansal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh had long discussions among themselves.

According to sources, apart from Uttar Pradesh, the final list on the names of candidates from Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will also be placed in the meeting of the Central Election Committee by the core committee.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and in Manipur from February 27 to March 3. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

