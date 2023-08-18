Assets of 225 RS MPs worth Rs 18,210 cr, BRS's Saradhi richest with Rs 5,300 cr: Report

New Delhi, Aug 18 The total assets of the 225 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs is worth Rs 18,210 crore, with the BRS MP Bandi Partha Saradhi being the richest with assets worth Rs 5,300 crore, a report revealed on Friday.

In a report,the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)andNational Election Watch (NEW)said that it has analyzed andupdatedthe criminal background details of225out of233Rajya Sabha MPs.

It further said that in the current Rajya Sabhaoneseat is vacant whilethreeMPs have not been analysed as their affidavits were unavailable andfour seats of Jammu and Kashmir are undefined.

“The totalassets ofRajya Sabha sitting MPsisRs18,210crore,” the report said.

It said that the total assets of the 85 MPs of the BJP analysed is Rs 2,579 crore, followed by Congress’ 30 MPs at Rs 1,549 crore, nine YSRCP MPs at Rs 3,561 crore, seven TRS MPs at Rs 5,596 crore, and 10 AAP MPs have a total assets worth Rs 1,316 crore.

The richest Rajya Sabha MP is Dr Bandi Partha Saradhi of the BRS with total assets worth Rs 5,300 crore followed by YSRCP’s MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy with total assets worth Rs 2,577 crore and then Samajwadi Party’s MP and actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan with assets worth Rs 1,001 crore.

The report also highlighted that seven TRS (now Bharath Rashtra Samithi) Rajya Sabha MPs have average asset per MP worth Rs 799.46 crore, followed by nine YSRCP Rajya Sabha MPs average assets worth Rs 395.68 crore per MP, 10 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets of Rs 131.66 crore per MP.

It further said that the 30 Congress Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets of Rs 51.65 crore, three NCP Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets worth Rs 19.57 crore, and 13 Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets worth Rs 3.55 crore.

The report also highlighted that the total assets for seven MPs analysed from Telangana is Rs 5,596 crore, followed by 11 MPs analysed from Andhra Pradesh with Rs 3,823 crore and 30 MPs analysed from Uttar Pradesh have total assets worth Rs 1,941 crore.

The report also said that out of the 225 sitting RS MPs, 166 (74 per cent)MPs have declared liabilities. Nathwani Parimal of the YSRCP has maximum liabilities worth Rs 209 crore, followed by Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the BRS with liabilities worth Rs 154 crore and SP’s Jaya Bachchan has the liability worth Rs 105 crore.

The report also highlighted that four Rajya Sabha sitting MPshave assets less than Rs 10 lakhs. AAP’s Sant Balbir Singh has assets worth Rs 3.79 lakh, BJP’s Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba has assets worth Rs 1.98 lakh, AAP’s Sanjay Singh has assets worth Rs 6.6 lakh and Prakash Chik Baraik of the Trinamool Congress has assets worth Rs 9.25 lakh.

