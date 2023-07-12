"At 207.71 metres, Yamuna water level highest ever...": Kejriwal requests Amit Shah to reduce water flow from Himachal, Haryana

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Informing that the water level of the Yamuna River has reached 207.71 metres which is the highest ever, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reduce the flow of water entering from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal said that a letter has been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

" The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 207.71 metres, the highest ever. Delhi has not received rainfall in the last 2-3 days," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference,

Expressing concern over the rising level of the Yamuna River, he said, "Water is entering Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Regarding this, I have also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to reduce the flow of water entering Delhi, only then we can stop the Yamuna River from overflowing."

He further appealed to people living in the low-lying areas near Yamuna floodplains to vacate their homes.

"I request everyone to vacate their homes in the low-lying areas. There are several places affected by the rise in the level of water in Yamuna River," he said.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting in Secretariat over the flood situation in Delhi. Ministers, Mayor and officials from various departments were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi visited relief camps and said, "We have made all necessary arrangements including fans, bathrooms, medical facilities & others in relief camps. The water level is continuously rising in the Yamuna River and we are prepared to deal with any unforeseen situation."

In a bid to ensure the safety of the public, Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in flood-prone areas of the national capital as preventive measures.

"Going with the present situation, two police stations located in flood-prone areas in North East Delhi have been ordered to shift to higher floors and other police stations in the vicinity have been instructed to be on alert as Yamuna River has breached the danger level and the water level continues to rise," an official said.

Delhi government has already evacuated people living in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places at higher altitudes. Police personnel and Civil Defence Volunteers at such locations and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river.

Meanwhile, 2500 tents have been set up in 6 districts of the national capital to which people are being shifted. Those living in the affected areas are being shifted to these camps set up at higher places.

"If the water level of Yamuna rises, the Kejriwal government is ready to deal with every situation," Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an ‘orange’ rainfall alert for Delhi.

