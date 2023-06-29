Atishi engages with stakeholders to boost women's entrepreneurship in Delhi

New Delhi, June 29 Delhi's Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Thursday held discussions with Anganwadi workers, supervisors, experts from Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, and women entrepreneurs at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, and sought suggestions on how to promote women's entrepreneurship in the national capital.The participants shared their experiences and highlighted the challenges faced by housewives in running their households, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, as they now seek new employment opportunities to cope with rising inflation.

They suggested that the government provide essential training and support in branding, marketing, and financial knowledge to help housewives embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

They also expressed how challenging it has become for women to sustain their households amid increasing inflation.

Atishi drew parallels with the Business Blasters programme, which instilled confidence in Delhigovernment school children, and expressed her commitment to “instill similar confidence in thousands of women inDelhi, transforming their lives by fostering financial independence".

