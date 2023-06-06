Atishi moves Delhi HC seeking direction to Centre to grant clearance for UK visit

New Delhi, June 6 Delhi's education minister, Atishi, on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court requesting the court to direct the central government to make a decision regarding the necessary clearances for her upcoming official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

The petition states that Atishi, as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has been invited by Cambridge University to speak at a conference on 'India at 100: Towards Becoming a Global Leader' on June 15.

The petition seeking permission to travel abroad from June 14 to 20, is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

Atishi's petition emphasises the importance of the visit for showcasing Delhi's advancements in education, health, and urban development and that the delay in granting clearance for the visit would render its purpose ineffective.

The plea argues that restricting Atishi's right to travel abroad based on discretion impinges on her personal freedom and violates the dignity and independence of a constitutional office.

It further claims that the central government has been causing delays by responding with queries and clarifications after the Lieutenant-Governor forwarded the proposal, hindering the visa application process.

The plea expresses concern over the limited time remaining for completing all necessary formalities and obtaining visa approval.

"In the present matter, the respondents' non-decision on the matter till June 6, has left only eight days for all further formalities and visa approval, serving in effect as an arbitrary non-decision of the proposed visit," the plea stated.

The petition asserts that Atishi's visit to primary schools in the UK is vital for incorporating best practices in primary school education in Delhi and exchanging ideas on urban governance and showcasing Delhi's progress in urban design.



spr/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor