Atishi pulls up officials over non-payment of salaries to civil defence volunteers

New Delhi, Sep 3 Revenue Minister Atishi has pulled up officials over non-payment of salaries to civil defence volunteers for the past several months. Taking cognisance of the department's failure to pay the volunteers, Atishi has instructed the Principal Secretary (Revenue) to release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers within a week.

In the orders given to the Principal Secretary (Revenue), Atishi has emphasised the need for immediate coordination with the Finance Department to expedite the process of disbursing salaries to civil defence volunteers.

"It has come to my attention that despite their service in various government departments, civil defence volunteers have not received their salaries for the past several months. This situation is alarming and should be addressed immediately," she said.

Atishi said that during the COVID pandemic, the role played by civil defence volunteers was extraordinary.

“At that time, they assisted millions of Delhi residents. They supported the government in mobilising people and delivering relief services to those in need. Their dedication and commitment are commendable,” she said.

She said that the when Delhi recently faced floods, the role of civil defence volunteers was of utmost importance.

“These volunteers worked diligently in every relief camp, delivering relief supplies to flood-affected individuals and organising facilities for them. Despite being on duty during such times, not releasing their salaries is not appropriate. The Principal Secretary (Revenue) should immediately take notice of this and coordinate with the Finance Department to release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers within seven days.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor