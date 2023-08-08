Atishi to take charge of Services & Vigilance Departments

New Delhi, Aug 8 Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi will be entrusted with the additional responsibility of overseeing both the Services and Vigilance departments, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded a proposal to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxsena in this regard.

This decision comes on the heels of the Delhi Services Bill securing Parliament's approval after the Rajya Sabha passed the measure which gives the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.

Previously under the purview of Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, these key departments have now been handed over to Atishi, reflecting a strategic realignment of administrative roles.

This move is anticipated to streamline governance and enhance efficiency within the state administration, as Atishi assumes her new dual role at the helm of these vital departments. As of now, the AAP has not officially announced anything in this matter.

