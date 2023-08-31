ATS takes lead in probing train derailment attempt near Vadodara

Vadodara, Aug 31 The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police has taken charge of the investigation into the alarming case of an attempt to derail a train on the railway track between Varnama and Itola, in close proximity to Vadodara.

A dedicated team from the ATS engaged in an extensive on-site investigation for over two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred three days ago, involved multiple individuals allegedly hatching a plot to flip a train by strategically placing a metal fencing pole on the railway track between Varnama and Itola.

The ATS team meticulously examined the location of the incident along the railway track, covering a distance of approximately 2 km. The investigation encompassed a thorough analysis of various data sources, including information related to previously apprehended suspects, mobile phones that were present at the scene, and technical data.

Additionally, the ATS team conducted inquiries with 12 workers who were engaged in activities around the Varnama-Intola railway track.

