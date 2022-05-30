Attack on Rakesh Tikait insult to K'taka: Congress

Bengaluru, May 30 Karnataka Congress on Monday slammed the attack on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait during an event here.

The incident took place when Tikait was attending a press conference organised by the Karnataka State Farmers Association and Hasiru Sene. The farmer leader was attacked with a microphone and then ink was thrown at him. Three people have been detained in connection with the case.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar dubbed the incident as an insult to the state.

"I condemn the attack on Rakesh Tikait. Farmer leaders who staged one of the biggest farmers' agitation post-Independence against the cruel farm laws were here to discuss the welfare of Karnataka farmers," he said.

The pre-planned attack is an insult to the state, Shivakumar said, adding that incidents like this would not help improve the state's reputation.

"The Congress will support Rakesh Tikait in all possible ways. We have told him that the party is with him," he added.

Answering a question, Shivakumar said the ruling BJP is attempting to divert attention from the allegations of receiving 40 per cent commission from contractors, as well as the textbook row.

"It is an insult to the farming community of the state and the country. People should teach them a lesson," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that the attack on Rakesh Tikait exposed the BJP and its supporters' narrow-mindedness.

"The BJP government has turned the land of peace and tolerance into a 'goonda' state. The attack on Rakesh Tikait is deplorable. The Chief Minister must understand that these goons have smeared black ink on the face of the government," Siddaramaiah said.

"If the miscreants are not sent to jail, the Chief Minister will have no moral right to continue in his post," he added.

