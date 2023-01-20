Attack on Tripura Cong in-charge: EC orders action against 3 cops

New Delhi, Jan 20 Taking note of the alleged attack on Congress state-in-charge Ajoy Kumar in West Tripura, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday asked the state government to suspend a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and remove two Officer-in-Charge (OCs) of two police stations.

Moreover, the EC deputed three Special Observers to ensure proper deployment of CAPF and to intensify enforcement measures.

The Special Observers include Yogendra Tripathy (retired IAS officer), Vivek Johri (former DGP of Madhya Pradesh) and B. Murali Kumar (IRS officer of 1983 batch).

The EC, in a notification, asked the Tripura government to suspend SDPO, Jirania and OCs of Ranir Bazar and Jirania police stations in West Tripura district.

The EC also asked the Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and DGP Amitabh Ranjan to explain as to "why Wednesday's (the day of the incident) situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the state".

The Commission conveyed its displeasure in on the violent incident despite its strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter.

The Chief Secretary and DGP were directed to ensure level playing field for all political parties on first-cum-first basis and popularise the SUVIDHA App for disposing off applications of political parties for meetings, rally, roadshow.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after a Congress bike rally was attack in West Tripura's Majlishpur.

Ten Congressmen, including General Secretary Kumar, suffered injuries in the attack.

The state government confirmed that Kumar sustained "minor injuries in an unlawful rally" (incident happened in the area where permission was not given by the district authorities) and "it is not true that he received serious injuries", the EC said.

Congress leader and the party's lone MLA Sudip Roy Barman had alleged that a minister provoked the BJP party workers to attack the Congress rally.

"We have already told the Election Commission that of the 60 Assembly constituencies, there is no conducive situation in five-six constituencies, including Majlishpur, to hold the polls in a fair and peaceful manner," Barman told the media and urged the poll panel to take appropriate measures in these areas.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor