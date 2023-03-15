"Attempt to divert attention from liquor scam...": BJP on K Kavitha's round table discussion on Women's Reservation Bill

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana spokesperson NV Subhash on Wednesday said that BRS MLC K Kavitha is holding the round table discussion over the women reservation bill in an attempt to divert people's attention from the alleged liquor scam.

"The round-table meeting on women reservation bill in Delhi is another diversion tactic of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. When the State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha's name surfaced in the Delhi liquor scam she with an intention to divert the attention of people orgsed protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in support of women reservation bill one day before her appearance first time. Now, she has orgsed a round-table meeting in Delhi just before a day of her appearance before the ED for the second time in connection with the Delhi liquor scam," NV Subhash said.

He said that Kavitha should first orgse an awareness campaign in her own state before raising the issue at the national level.

K Kavitha on Wednesday held a round table discussion over the Women Reservation Bill.

Several MPs from 13 political parties, joined the discussion on the way forward for the women's reservation bill.

MLC Kavitha called for greater participation of MPs in the Parliament to ensure that the ruling Government makes way for the tabling of the Bill. After, holding a protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10, Kavitha held another round of discussions where she said that building pressure on a Government which has a clear majority for the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill is the need of the hour.

The event was attended by MPs from BRS, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), etc.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Friday launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary was also present at the protest.

The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar is being attended by opposition parties and women orgsations who have supported the Women's Reservation Bill from across India.

While addressing a gathering, Kavitha said this Bill will help in the development of the nation and requested the central government to introduce the Bill in Parliament.

"Women's Reservation bill is important and we need to bring it soon. I promise all women this protest will not stop until the bill is introduced. This Bill will help in the development of the nation. I request the BJP-led central government to introduce this Bill in parliament," she said.

She also thanked the BRS party leaders and cadre for extending their support to this protest.

Nearly 10 Opposition parties along with civil and women's orgsations extended their support to the cause. They vowed to fight together to realise the Women's Reservation Bill.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor