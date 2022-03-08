Australian Defense Force 'sorry' for slow response to catastrophic floods

Canberra, March 8 The Australian Defense Force (ADF) has apologised for its slow response to the catastrophic flooding across the country's east coast.

Major General David Thomae, national commander of the joint task force in charge of the response to floods in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales, acknowledged that some people felt abandoned by the ADF but said the army had "done all that we can", reports Xinhua news agency

The ADF has been criticised for failing to respond to calls for help from communities left isolated by the floods.

"I am very sorry for all those people who have felt that they haven't been supported and I empathize completely with their plight," Thomae told reporters.

At least 17 people have died and thousands of buildings have been damaged in the floods, which began late last month after parts of Queensland and New South Wales received record rainfall in a matter of days.

Damages in Queensland alone is expected to surpass A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion).

Thomae said the ADF has rescued 113 people from flood waters and another 79 from roofs via helicopter.

He defended the ADF response, saying personnel were on the ground in Queensland on day one providing assistance "as soon as weather and conditions allowed".

"We have to operate in a safe matter... If our aircraft can not safely operate to get into those locations because of the conditions last week, then that explains part of what you are asking."

