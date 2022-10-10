Austrian President Van der Bellen set to win second term

Vienna, Oct 10 Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen was set to win a second term as he was projected to get over 50 per cent of the votes at the presidential election and thus avoid a run-off vote.

Projections from Austrian broadcaster ORF on Sunday night showed that Van der Bellen won more than 56 per cent of the votes in the election involving seven candidates, Xinhua news agency reported.

Van der Bellen's closest rival, Walter Rosenkranz from the Freedom Party of Austria, was expected to get around 18 per cent of the votes.

The 78-year-old will serve another six years as the Austrian President in his second term.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Sunday night congratulated Van der Bellen on his re-election on social media and said he looked forward to "continued good cooperation" with the Austrian President.

In December 2016, Van der Bellen beat Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer in a tight presidential race.

Austria's president traditionally plays a ceremonial role, but the president has the power to dissolve the National Council, the lower house of parliament, under the constitution.

