Avanish Awasthi appointed Yogi's advisor

Lucknow, Sep 16 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appointed retired IAS officer and former Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, as his advisor.

Awasthi retired from service on August 31.

According to an official order, Awasthi's term will be till February 28, 2023 and he will advise the Chief Minister in administrative matters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor