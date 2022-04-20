Ayodhya to be a 'climate smart city'

Lucknow, April 20 Ayodhya will now be developed as a 'climate smart city' with focus on renewable energy.

The Uttar Pradesh urban development department is all set to commence work on a Greenfield township based on Vedic theme within a few weeks.

A presentation on immediate, short-term and long-term action plans was made before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a group of ministers on Tuesday night.

According to the government spokesman, a 1200-acre wide Greenfield township based on Vedic theme has been proposed to meet the demand of people looking forward to staying in a self-sustainable township.

A detailed project report in this regard has been prepared.

The state government expects a massive surge in tourist footfall once the Ram temple is completed.

The chief minister asked officials to speed up development of the holy city so that it can be ready even before the Ram temple is completed.

Urban development Minister A.K. Sharma asked officials to ensure that the township in Ayodhya was based on renewable energy so as to turn it into a 'climate smart city'.

Besides, the urban development department is also planning to revamp the Kukrail reserve forest in Lucknow and make it more attractive for tourists.

The chief minister, during the presentation, asked officials to ensure housing for all, including the homeless, nomads, extremely poor families and marginalised segments, as it was one of the key points in the BJP's manifesto.

