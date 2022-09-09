Badruddin Ajmal takes a dig at BJP govt over state of education in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 9 Following the recent demolitions of madrasas in Assam, AIUDF chief and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state.

Stating that those who pass out of madrasas can become doctors and engineers, Ajmal said, "The state government is running a false narrative against madrasa education. It claimed that students who pass out of madrasas cannot study science or commerce. This is an utter lie."

Ajmal advised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to improve school education in the state instead of closing them down or demolishing them.

"If the state government is not able to build a good education model in Assam, it can hand over the schools to me. I will improve them and show the BJP how to do it," he said.

The AIUDF chief also claimed that he has already done this in Assam.

Notably, there is a good number of schools and colleges run by the foundation of Badruddin Ajmal in Assam. The students from these institutions have secured good ranks in the recently-concluded National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET.

In Assam, the BJP-led state government has drawn flak for its decision to close down nearly 2,000 schools and amalgamate them with other schools.

