Balasore train tragedy FIR provides a maximum five-year jail term

New Delhi, June 6 The FIR filed in the Balasore train tragedy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) provides a maximum sentence of five years.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 337, 338, 304A, and 34 of the IPC and sections 153, 154, and 175 of the Railway Act.

Out of all these sections, only Section 153 of the Railway Act provides a maximum sentence of five years, while the other sections have provisions for two years or less of punishment.

The FIR was earlier lodged by the Odisha police but now the probe into the mishap has been taken over by the CBI.

"On June 2, at 6.55 p.m. due to collision between Train No-12841 Howrah-Channel Coromandal Express and Train No-12864 Yesbantapur-Howrah Express, the Buggies of both trains capsized causing death to more then hundred and injuries to several hundreds of passengers. The dead body and injuries person shifted to DHH Balasore, DHH Bhadrak, CHC Soro and other Hospital rescue operation continuing. On this report as its reveals a cognizable case, an FIR under sections 337, 338, 304A and 34 of IPC and 153, 154, 175 of Railway Act is being filed," read the FIR.

A CBI team is already present at the train mishap site. It reached Odisha on Monday night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor