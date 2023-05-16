"Ban imposed on 'The Kerala Story' unnecessary, should be revoked by concerned state govts": Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the ban on 'The Kerala Story' is unnecessary and requested the concerned state governments to revoke the ban imposed by them on this film.

After watching the film 'The Kerala Story', while addressing a press conference, G Kishan Reddy said," Across the country, especially in Kerala, girls were converted forcefully, taken abroad and were made terrorists. This story is based on real-life stories. Awareness should be made through such films. Some states have banned this film. This is unnecessary. The concerned Govts should rethink and revoke the ban imposed by them and allow its screening."

Earlier The Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court that the filmmakers of 'The Kerala Story' have made deliberately misleading statements that the government has imposed a shadow ban on the movie, however, theatres stopped screening the film due to poor audience response.

The apex court also questioned the West Bengal government over banning the film saying the movie is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles.

In this regard, A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said, "The movie is being released all over the country and why the West Bengal government should not allow it to run."

It said that if the public does not think that the film is not worth seeing, they will not see it and questioned West Bengal about what should not allow a film to run.

Earlier West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the film in the State to avoid "Any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state".

'The Kerala Story' film depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

'The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on May 5.

