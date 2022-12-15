Ban on drones in Shillong during PM Modi's visit on Dec 18

Shillong, Dec 15 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Meghalaya on December 18, the East Khasi Hills district administration has prohibited the use of drones and other micro-light aircraft within the radius of 2 km of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) in Shillong.

East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, Isawanda Laloo in a notification prohibiting the use of drones and other micro-light aircrafts said that such activity may cause disturbance, pose a threat to the visiting VVIPs and endangering the lives of the public at large.

Any violation of the order will attract penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC, the notification said.

Officials in Shillong said that the Prime Minister would preside over the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC), a regional planning body for 8 northeastern states including Sikkim.

PM Modi is also likely to attend a programme at IIM Shillong.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of all the eight northeastern states are scheduled to attend the NEC programme.

From Meghalaya, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Tripura where he would address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda ground in Agartala and inaugurate some projects and also lay foundation stones for a few projects.

