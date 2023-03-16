Bandipora-Gurez road in J&K re-opens for traffic after 2 months

Srinagar, March 16 After remaining closed for two months due to heavy snowfall in J&K's Gurez valley, the Bandipora-Gurez road was thrown open for traffic on Thursday.

Director General, Border Roads, Lt. General Rajeev Chaudhry, in presence of senior civil and military officials, formally opened the road by flagging-off the first caravan of vehicles.

Officials said the traffic on the 85-km-long road will be allowed in a controlled manner and the decision came as Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the snow clearance operation in a record time this year.

The road remained closed for about 58 days at a stretch due to heavy accumulation of Snow in the Gurez valley, especially at Razdan top.

Officials said snow clearance started soon after the weather improved and was completed in a record time.

The first convoy of vehicles was allowed as a trial run towards their destination with proper precautionary measures, including the use of chains at certain places.

Traffic will be allowed in a restricted and regulated manner and for restricted hours till the weather improves fully and the road is not slippery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor