Bangladesh marks 'Genocide Day' with 1 minute symbolic blackout

Dhaka, March 25 Bangladesh on Friday observed 'Genocide Day' in remembrance of the brutality of by Pakistani Army on unarmed people of then East Pakistan on the night of March 25, 1971 under the infamous "Operation Searchlight", culminating in killing of three million innocent people in the following nine months.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs asked people to observe a minute's symbolic "blackout" exactly at 9 p.m. However, key and emergency installations remained out of the purview of the 'blackout', said the officials.

The government had planned elaborate programmes in observance of the day at national level, while different political, social, and cultural organisations had also drawn up separate programmes to observe the day with due respect.

President M. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the Genocide Day paying rich tributes to the martyrs.

A discussion was held on the 'Gonohotya Dibos' (Day of Genocide)" while cultural programmes, including 'Geeti Natya' (musical drama) based on Liberation War will be organized across the country.

At a discussion in Sangeet Bhawan, Chittagong, veteran freedom fighter, advocate Abu Mohammad Hashem, Chittagong Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian Alliance Secretary Tapas Horre, and others said that the brutality, cruelty and heinous crime of Pakistan Army and their followers never been forgotten.

Hashem said that he had met then Indian Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi several times as a student of Bangladesh, and recalled she said 'I can't wait indefinite time, students, speak out, when will the war end?"

Rare photos and documentaries on the mass killings were exhibited on the premises of all the city corporations, including Dhaka, national dailies published special supplements, and television channels aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

All Bangladesh missions abroad were asked to observe the day and pay tributes to the martyrs of March 25, 1971, when the Pakistani military junta carried out mass killings in Dhaka as part of their blueprint to thwart the Awami League's assumption of office following the victory in the elections held in 1970.

Under 'Operation Searchlight', the Pakistani military mercilessly killed the Bengali members of the East Pakistan Rifles and police, students, teachers and innocent general public.

Bangladesh's Parliament, the Jatiya Sangsad on March 11, 2017 unanimously adopted a resolution to observe March 25 as "Gonohotya Dibos" and the cabinet, with Sheikh Hasina in the chair, unanimously endorsed it.

