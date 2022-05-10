Bangladeshi national arrested for attempting to traffic minor girl from Kolkata

Kolkata, May 10 The Kolkata Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national for attempting to traffic a minor girl from the city to Bangladesh.

According to deputy commissioner (Eastern Suburban Division) of Kolkata Police, Priyabrata Roy, the accused has been identified as Debu Kumar Mohanto, a resident of Sherpur of Bogura in Bangladesh.

Recently, a complaint was filed at Beliaghata Police station by one Mithu Das that her niece was missing mysteriously. She also named Debu Kumar Mahato in her complaint.

It is learnt that after analysing the technical data and also after corroborating the same with human source information, the city police came to know that the victim girl, along with the accused, had taken shelter at Gopal Nagar near Ranaghat. Thereafter, the Beliaghata Police in collaboration with the local district police, conducted a raid there.

However, by that time, the accused had left the place along with the victim.

"All the police stations, especially those at the borders were alerted. The High Commission of Bangladesh was also initiated regarding this as the accused is a citizen of Bangladesh," Roy said.

However, the cops by then received the information that the accused was trying to escape through the Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas districts. Finally, he was arrested from that place.

