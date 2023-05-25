"Bankrupt politics": Prakash Javadekar slams opposition for new Parliament building boycott call

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed the opposition parties for the decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it their "bankrupt politics".

The BJP leader said that the opposition must "rise above politics" and participate in the inauguration ceremony slated to be held on May 28 at around 12 noon.

A total of 21 opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC and AAP have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Speaking to ANI, Javadekar said, "This is most unfortunate and bankrupt politics. This is the hypocrisy of opposition parties to object and boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The opposition needs to understand this is India's Parliament House. Three committees have inspected the current nearly 100-year-old Parliament House and they have reported that there has to be a new Parliament building. Congress never did it, and PM Modi has done it. Instead of appreciating it, they are boycotting the event. This is the bankrupt politics of the opposition," the former Union Minister said.

Responding to the opposition's allegation that President Droupadi Murmu who belongs to the tribal community was "insulted" by not being asked to inaugurate the newly built Parliament building, Javadekar questioned the opposition if they were so concerned about the respect of President Murmu then they should not have fielded a candidate against her in the Presidential election last year.

"Now they (opposition) are saying the lady President who is from the tribal community has been insulted. If this is so, then why you contested against her during the election of President of India? You should have given her a unanimous victory," he said.

Citing instances from the past when former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi inaugurated buildings in the Parliament complex, the BJP leader said that no opposition parties had opposed the move then and the opposition should not oppose the Modi government's decision now.

"When Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi inaugurated the library and annexe building of the current Parliament, nobody opposed it. Even Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Vidhan Sabha and other buildings in the UPA regime, nobody opposed it.... and when PM Modi, who is the elected prime minister does it, you have an objection. Therefore, this is absolutely negative politics. People had punished them and will further punish them in the upcoming elections....," he said.

"Time is still there the opposition must rise above the politics and participate in the event," Javadekar added.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "requested" and "appealed" to the opposition on their decision to boycott the ceremony to unveil the new Parliament building and said to re-think and change their stand.

"It's a temple of democracy, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Parliament by bowing on its steps. I humbly request and appeal (to the Opposition), kindly re-think, change your stand and participate in the ceremony," she said.

Referring to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament as a proud and prestigious moment, Sitharaman said that there is nothing to do with politics in this and it's a proud symbol for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

