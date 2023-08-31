Barack and Michelle Obama, Dalai Lama to visit K’taka in Dec

Bengaluru, Aug 31 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured a delegation led by an American doctor of all cooperation in view of the visit of former American president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle and Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to Mandya district of Karnataka in December.

A delegation led by American doctor and president of the Bhutayi Trust in Hallegere, Mandya, Dr. Lakshminarasimha Murthy and Mandya district in-charge minister Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday met Siddaramaiah and held discussions on Barack Obama’ s visit.

The delegation requested the CM to provide a helipad and other infrastructure in Hallegere village, Mandya. Responding positively, the CM assured of holding a meeting on it shortly.

Barack and Michelle Obama and the Dalai Lama will arrive in December to lay the foundation stone of the International Yoga and Meditation Centre being built by the trust at Hallegere in Mandya.

In this context, the delegation requested the government to provide facilities like a helipad, road, drains, electricity, drinking water etc. in Hallegere.

The delegation members explained the work of the centre and said that it will be a great contribution not only to Hallegere and Mandya district but to the entire state. They also explained the social work being done by the trust.

Appreciating Bhutayi Trust’s work, CM Siddaramaiah assured all cooperation and said he will hold a meeting with officials to discuss all the issues.

Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, MLAs Ravikumar Ganiga, Babu Bandissidde Gowda, former president of AKKA Kannada organization, Shivamurthy Kilara and others who were part of the delegation explained the details of the programme to the CM.

Laxminarasimha Murthy is the father of Vivek Murthy, the medical advisor to US president Joe Biden. Vivek Murthy was also a medical advisor to former US president Barack Obama.

