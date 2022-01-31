Battle for UP: AAP candidate arrested for code violation

Ghazipur, Jan 31 Kali Charan Yadav, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from the Jungipur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, has been arrested for violation of model code of conduct, following the recovery of election campaigning material without the name of publisher or printer.

Inspector Rajesh Tripathi said a checking drive was being carried out near Rajwari underpass bridge on Varanasi-Ghazipur border on Sunday, when an SUV carrying flag of a political party was stopped.

On checking the vehicle, 120 pamphlets, five stickers, five flags and 62 caps of the AAP were recovered, he said.

The election campaigning material had no name and address of publisher/printer on them.

Yadav was arrested and a case has been registered against him under section 127 of Representation of the people Act and 171(F) of IPC, the inspector said.

Tripathi added that during initial investigation, Yadav said he was an AAP candidate and was carrying publicity material for his election campaigning.

When police sought the reason for not mentioning the name of publisher and printer as per the directives of the Election Commission of India, Yadav assured to provide a clarification of it.

However, when he failed to give a clarification, the police initiated legal action against him, said Tripathi.

