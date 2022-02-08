Battle for UP: BJP manifesto has sops for all

Lucknow, Feb 8 The BJP manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections promises free electricity to farmers for irrigation and will launch a Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sichai Yojana at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

The manifesto, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, promises subsidy for small farmers for borewells, tubewells, ponds and tanks.

It has promised a Rs 5,000 crore renewal plan for sugar mills in the state. Also, it promises that wheat and paddy will be available at MSP in five years.

For those accused in love-jihad cases, the manifesto proposes a minimum sentence of ten years and a fine of Rs one lakh so that it works as a deterrent.

The state government passed an 'anti-love jihad' ordinance in November last year.

Other promises made by the ruling party which is widely seen as facing a stern challenge from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party to retain control of UP include a commitment to double the state's per capita income and attract up to Rs 10 lakh crore in investment.

The BJP will set up a Lata Mangeshkar Academy of Performing Arts in the state in memory of the late singer.

The BJP has also promised a 'Paryatan Kaushal Kosh' worth Rs 2000 crore that will generate employment for 10 lakh youth.

The manifesto also promises a scooty to meritorious college girls, free bus travel for women above 60 years and two free gas cylinders in a year. Two crore tablets and smartphones will also be distributed.

A pension of Rs 1,500 per month will be given to widows. A Ma Annapurna canteen will be set for free food to the poor.

The BJP will start a scheme in the name of former chief minister Kalyan Singh. Called the Babuji Kalyan Singh Gram Unnat Yojana, the scheme will ensure all round development of villages.

Self help groups will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore for five lakh women.

A Garib Kalyan Mela will be organised in every gram panchayat.

A Ramayana University will be set up in Ayodhya for research into various books and scriptures related to the subject.

To improve the medical infrastructure, the BJP has promised to recruit 6,000 doctors and 10, 000 paramedics.

