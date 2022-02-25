Battle for UP: BJP MP booked or poll code violation

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 25 BJP MP from Hamirpur, Pushpendra Singh Chandel, has been booked for violating the model code of conduct.

The BJP MP was found campaigning in the Chandwara and Badagaon villages of Tindwari Assembly constituency even after the electioneering deadline ended on Monday evening.

Pailani SHO Sunil Kumar Singh said an FIR has been lodged for campaigning after the deadline against the BJP candidate in Chandwara and Badagaon villages.

The SHO further said that a case has been registered against the MP, after the video went viral in which he was found to be campaigning.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pailani, Surbhi Sharma, said that a case has been registered for violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission.

"In the video, he was found to be sitting with the villagers. They were heard talking among themselves with regard to the campaigning of the BJP candidate Ramkesh Nishad contesting from the Tindwari Assembly constituency of Banda," she said.

In the same video, BSP candidate Jairam Singh could be seen registering protest with regard to their campaigning even after the deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor