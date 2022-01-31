Battle for UP: BSP raises issues via social media

Lucknow, Jan 31 The Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) social media campaign, aimed at cornering the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP, has started raising issues related to alleged encounter killings of Brahmins, harassment of Dalits, minorities and deaths of over 700 farmers during the agitation against the anti-farm laws.

The campaign, #JawabKaunDega, saw several senior party members tweeting on harassment of innocents and seeking accountability.

It has been designed to raise the party's political pitch before Mayawati's first political rally in Agra on February 2.

BSP MP and General Secretary S.C. Mishra tweeted: "The farm laws forcefully implemented by the dictatorial BJP government witnessed deaths of more than 700 protesting farmers. This is extremely shameful. Due to the terrible law and order situation under SP and BJP, people from the SC/ST community have suffered harassment for 10 years. The casteist mindset of SP and BJP also led to killings of Brahmins. We need an answer,"

The campaign is raising questions like "500 Brahmanon ki hatyaon ka jawab kaun dega?", "Daliton-alpasankhyakon par ho rahe atyacharon ka jawab kaun dega?" and "700 plus kisanon ki maut ka jawab kaun dega?".

Party spokesperson M.H. Khan also tweeted: "

Another spokesperson Dharamveer Chaudhary also tweeted on the deaths of 700 protesting farmers, while BSP MP Ritesh Pandey asked: "Who is answerable for harassment of Dalits and minorities from Hathras to AMU?"

This is the first time that the BSP is expanding its social media presence through various platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor