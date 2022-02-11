Battle for UP: Minister booked for violating model code

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 11 Minister and BJP candidate Anand Swaroop Shukla has been booked for violating model code of conduct, Covid-19 protocol and prohibitory orders under section 144 in Bairia assembly seat.

The Samajwadi Party candidate, Jai Prakash Anchal has also been booked for a similar offence.

An FIR had already been lodged against the sitting MLA Surendra Singh, who is all set to contest as Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate after the BJP denied ticket to him.

Inspector Bairia, Shiv Shankar Singh said that both the BJP and the SP candidates had not sought permission from the competent authority for taking out processions and, hence, they were found guilty of violating MCC, Covid-19 protocol and also prohibitory orders.

After finalisation of his ticket from the Bairia Assembly constituency by the BJP, the sitting MLA from the Ballia Sadar Assembly areas and UP Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla had reached Bairia for the first time with a big band of supporters.

However, the officials of flying squad of election commission and police found that Shukla was moving in Bairia without seeking permission.

Shukla is already in troubled waters as the sitting BJP MLA Surendra Singh has turned rebel following denial of party ticket and is contesting on a VIP ticket.

Meanwhile, the SP candidate also came on the radar of Election Commission's flying squad and police when he reached the constituency for the first time after getting the party ticket with a huge cavalcade.

