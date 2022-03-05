Battle for UP: Modi interacts with prominent citizens in Varanasi

Varanasi, March 5 Before the end of campaigning for last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with prominent citizens from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

During the interaction, Modi said Uttar Pradesh wants stability and has the potential to lead India's economic transformation.

"We were proudly told that Uttar Pradesh does not repeat governments. This is going to change because people want a development-oriented government of the BJP, which will be accountable for its work," Modi said.

He emphasised that continuity is essential in governance because it ensures accountability.

"I have had the honour to serve as the head of the government for 20 years. Not one person from my family is in politics," he said.

"We will make Uttar Pradesh India's economic driving force," the Prime Minister added.

Around 200 prominent citizens from Varanasi were present during the interaction.

Polling in the eight Assembly constituencies in Varanasi district will be held in seventh and final phase of Assembly polls on March 7.

In the seventh phase, polling will be held in 54 constituencies and the campaigning for last phase of elections in the state ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor