Battle for UP: SP offers ticket to Kushi Dubey's mother

Kanpur (UP), Jan 25 In what could be a game changer, the Samajwadi Party has offered a ticket to contest elections to Gayatri Tiwari, mother of jailed Khushi Dubey, the minor widow of the Bikru incident in which eight policemen were massacred in July 2020.

Gayatri Tiwari, mother-in-law of slain Amar Dubey, the right hand of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in the much-discussed Bikru case, was approached by Major Ashish Chaturvedi of the Samajwadi Party on Monday and offered her the Govind Nagar seat in Kanpur.

Gayatri Tiwari told reporters that if this could help her in bringing her daughter out of jail, she was ready to contest elections.

"I have battled for one and a half years to get justice for my daughter but have failed. She was married for only three days when the Bikru massacre took place and the police arrested her even though she was a minor," Gayatri Tiwari said.

Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter only after seven days of marriage.

She said that she had faith in Akhilesh Yadav's leadership and the party had promised her that Khushi would be released within a month of his government being formed.

Khushi Dubey's imprisonment has been a major factor for the Brahmin anger against the ruling BJP government since the community feels that the girl, who was a minor at the time of the incident, had been wrongly framed.

The Samajwadi Party's offer to Gayatri Tiwari is a step towards gaining the sympathy of Brahmins.

The party has already installed a statue of Lord Parshuram near Lucknow and has been wooing Brahmins in a big way.

