Battle for UP: SP releases fresh list, gives tickets to BSP rebels

Lucknow, Jan 27 The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday released another list of 56 candidates.

In the list, the party has retained most of its legislators and former legislators - even those who had lost in 2017. Leaders who came in from the BSP have also been given tickets.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary will contest his Bansdih seat while former minister Om Prakash Singh will be the candidate from Jamania in Ghazipur district.

Former minister Arvind Singh Gope has been named as candidate from Dariyabad in Barabanki, while Rakesh Varma, son of former MP, late Beni Prasad Varma, is the candidate from Kursi in the same district.

Leaders who came in from the BSP have also been given tickets, including Rakesh Pandey from Jalalpur, Lalji Varma from Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar and Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur.

Vinay Tiwari, also a BSP MLA, has been named candidate form his Chillupar seat.

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Nishad has been fielded from Campeirganj in Gorakhpur.

Former MLA and mafia don Abhay Singh is the party's candidate from Gosainganj in Faizabad, while Dawood Ahmad will contest from Lakhimpur Kheri.

Former BSP MLA Puja Pal will contest from Chail in Kaushambhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor