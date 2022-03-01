Battle for UP: Swami Prasad Maurya's convoy attacked, daughter supports him

Kushinagar (UP), March 1 Violence erupted in UP's Fazilnagar Assembly constituency on Tuesday when the convoy of SP candidate Swami Prasad Maurya was attacked by assailants during a roadshow.

Several vehicles in the former minister's convoy were damaged in stone pelting that took place in Khalwa Patti village.

While Maurya accused the BJP supporters of attacking him with the intention of killing him, the BJP leaders said that it was Maurya's men who initiated the attack.

Surendra Singh Kushwaha is the BJP candidate from here.

BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya, who is Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter, came out in support of her father and said: "The BJP talks about peace, riot free state, but the BJP candidate attacked my father, who had a miraculous escape. I appeal to the people of Fazilnagar to show their support by voting for my father. The people will teach BJP a lesson on March 3."

This is the first time that Sanghamitra has supported her father's candidature.

She further said: "My father is not claiming that he was attacked. It is visible on the road. How are the cars broken? How blood is pouring out of people's heads. How people have broken legs. How was my father injured?"

Swami Prasad Maurya told reporters that the route of his roadshow was fixed by the Returning Officer.

"As part of a well-planned conspiracy, the people of BJP organised a mass attack with sticks, sticks, weapons and stones. A part of my driver's ear has been torn apart and fallen off. Hundreds of vehicles have been broken. Along with this, hundreds of workers have been badly injured," he said.

