Battle for UP: This family worships Akhilesh as Vishnu avatar

Barabanki (UP), Jan 16 This is not something that is seen usually for the Samajwadi Party, or its leaders.

A family in Kakriya village in Barabanki district now believes that SP President Akhilesh Yadav is an avatar of Lord Vishnu and has set up a temple to worship him in their house.

The family that does not wish to be named, said that the women in the house had stopped eating grains and are surviving on vegetables and fruits to ensure his party wins the upcoming elections.

"Our worship will continue in this manner till the Samajwadi Party forms government. We believe that in this 'kalyug', it is only Akhilesh who can free us from all problems," said an elderly woman in the house.

The family has kept a photograph of Akhilesh Yadav and his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and a 'diya' keeps burning in front of it round the clock.

"Other women in the village also joins us for 'puja' in the evening and everyone comes to visit this temple," she said.

Asked why they did not wish to be identified, the family said that they fear a police crackdown because they are SP sympathisers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor