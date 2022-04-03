Beggars can't be choosers: Shehbaz Sharif in hot water over remarks

Islamabad, April 3 A recent interview of opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif has landed him in hot water over his "beggars cant be choosers" remarks in the context of bilateral relations between Islamabad and the US, Samaa TV reported.

The PML-N leader has now tried to defend his word with an explanation.

Journalist Shahzad Iqbal asked the opposition leader why appeasing the US is important for Pakistan when we should maintain an equal relationship.

In response, Shehbaz Sharif said that "beggars can't be choosers, please understand".

"We have to feed our nation. We have to send our children to school, we can't fight with someone, can't raise slogans against others," he said.

"Who are we, we are the country which is fighting for its survival."

His statement caused a stir on social media, and now Shehbaz Sharif says some people were "misinterpreting" his remarks.

The opposition leader said that it has always been his "conviction" that true independence comes from self-reliance, he said in a tweet.

The clarification, however, failed to cool down the anger among PTI supporters and several Twitter users started the trend "Pakistanis Sharminda Hai" (Pakistanis are ashamed) posting 10,000 tweets.

Social media users have been contrasting the statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif, who will likely be a candidate for prime ministership after the no-confidence motion tabled in the National Assembly is passed on Sunday.

