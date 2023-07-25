Bengal BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray passes away

Kolkata, July 25 BJP legislator from Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, Bishnu Pada Ray died of cardiac arrest at a city- based hospital here on Tuesday morning.

Ray came to Kolkata on Sunday evening to participate in the monsoon session of the assembly that commenced from Monday.

However, on Sunday night, he had to be rushed to a city- based hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has issued a condolence message on his official Twitter handle. “I am extremely saddened to know about the sad & untimely demise of my colleague and MLA from Dhupguri; Shri Bishnu Pada Ray. He was admitted in the PG Hospital the day before yesterday because of a heart ailment. On behalf of the @BJP4Bengal Legislature Party, I express my deepest condolences to his family & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti,” his Twitter message read.

He was a first-time MLA and also the first elected BJP legislator from Dhupguri Assembly constituency. In 2021, he got elected after defeating the Trinamool Congress candidate and also the sitting MLA Mitali Roy.

State BJP sources said that his body will be first brought to the party’s state headquarter in north Kolkata and from there to the state Assembly premises where his fellow legislators will pay floral tribute.

