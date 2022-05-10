Bengal govt should not discriminate among victims of violence: Dhankhar

Kolkata, May 10 West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government should not discriminate among victims of violence in different parts of the state.

Speaking on the issue of discrimination among victims of violence, Dhankhar referred to the state government providing compensation to the family of the victims killed in the Bogtui massacre on March 21, 2022.

"The family members of each of the victims of the Bogtui massacre were given a compensation of Rs 5,00,000. However, the victims of violence in other parts of the state are not getting such 'healing touch'. The government should operate above political identities since that will malign the image of the state," the Governor told mediapersons after meeting the state BJP delegation, who were accompanied by family members of the victims of the 2021 post-poll violence in the state.

Alleging that the family members of those killed in the post-poll violence are not getting justice, Dhankhar said he would take up the matter with the state government.

He also interacted with the family members of the victims of the post-poll violence.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari submitted a memorandum to the West Bengal Governor.

State BJP President and MP, Sukanta Majumdar and BJP's National Vice-President, Dilip Ghosh were also present on the occasion.

TMC's state General Secretary and spokesman, Kunal Ghosh said Dhankhar is misusing and giving a bad name to the Governor's chair.

"How could he allow the premises of the Governor House to be a rally venue for a particular party. The BJP leaders who went there are all isolated from the masses and hence they have no other option but to use the Governor House for publicity," Ghosh added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor