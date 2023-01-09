Bengal has shown way for true financial inclusion: Mamata at G20 meeting

Kolkata, Jan 9 The West Bengal government has shown the way for true financial inclusion by giving development a humane face, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while attending the G20 meeting in Kolkata on Monday.

In substantiating her claims, she referred to 'Lokkhir Bhandar', the monthly dole scheme ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

"The women, especially, those from the backward Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities have been benefited by this direct money transfer scheme. Our government has many such welfare schemes. The state government has reached the doorsteps of the people with its development schemes," the chief minister said on the occasion.

She also said that without development of people true financial inclusion and growth model can never be achieved.

"So, we will have to work with a united approach. In our country there is multi- party democracy. The Union government is run by a different political party, whereas in West Bengal the state government is run by a different political party. But we should adopt a united approach towards human development," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she launched a scathing attack against the previous Left Front government in West Bengal that continued for 34 years at a stretch from 1977 to 2011.

"When we came to power in the state, we witnessed a state of stagnation in every sphere including the economic affairs. The development work totally collapsed during the previous regime. But we took up there and made steady progress since then," the chief minister said.

She also said that for her the entire world is her motherland, since she does not believe in division among the people. She also claimed that despite a national slowdown in the economy because of Covid-19 and lockdown, the West Bengal government has been able to achieve a four per cent growth in gross state domestic product (GSDP).

The CPI(M) central committee member, Sujan Chakraborty, however, said that an international platform like G20 meeting was not the right dais to air her own political views. "At least we would not have ever done that," he said.

The first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' started in Kolkata on Monday. The three-day event will focus on digital marketing inclusions and SME finance availability, among others. It will be attended by 12 international speakers from different countries.

