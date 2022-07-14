Bengal post-poll violence: Contempt of court plea filed against Chief Secy

Kolkata, July 14 The family of killed BJP worker Avjit Sarkar, an alleged victim of post-poll violence in West Bengal, on Thursday filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court against state Chief Secretary, H.K. Dwivedi accusing him of contempt of court.

In the petition, Sarkar's family members have alleged that despite a clear order from the high court, compensation was not provided to the victim's family in time.

On May 2, 2021, the day the results of the Assembly elections were announced, BJP worker Sarkar was killed in front of his residence at Kankurgachi in north Kolkata allegedly by the Trinamool Congress activists. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the investigation.

Sarkar's elder brother, Bishwajit Sarkar alleged that initially the high court ordered the state government to provide compensation by June 20. "Later the deadline was extended for another 14 days. After that I personally went to the state secretariat of Nabanna and met the Chief Secretary. However, he did not give us any assurance. So finally, we decided to approach the court with the contempt of court petition," he said.

Local Trinamool Congress MLA from Beliaghata, Paresh Paul had already been questioned by the investigating CBI sleuths in the matter. As per initial CBI findings, the murder of Sarkar was pre-planned, since that day the assailants also smashed the CCTVs installed in the area. The pet dog of the victim's family was also killed.

Hours before his killing Sarkar posted two videos in the social media claiming that he is apprehending a lethal attack by the ruling party activists.

Not a single arrest has been done by the CBI in this matter so far. Recently, in order to bring about speed in the investigation, the agency has replaced its investigation officer and counsel in this particular case.

The central agency has replaced its counsel Phiroze Edulji with advocate K. Mandal. It has also replaced its investigation officer by giving charge to a comparatively senior officer. Ajay Kumar, an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, has been replaced by S. Gayen, who is of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police.

The changes were made to ensure faster results both in the field investigation level as well as proceedings in the court. The CBI is yet to file its final charge sheet in the case.

