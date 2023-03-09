Bengaluru Advocates' Association writes to CJI over preferential listing of bail plea of BJP MLA Virupakshappa

The Advocates' Association of Bengaluru has written a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and expressed serious concern alleging preferential listing of the anticipatory bail application filed by Madal Virupakshappa, MLA, Channagiri Assembly Constituency in Karnataka before the concerned High Court.

Recently, Madal Virupakshappa was granted anticipatory bail by Karnataka High Court in the corruption case.

"The usual practice in the High Court of Karnataka is that new matters like Anticipatory Bail take several days and weeks for posting. However, VIP matters are entertained overnight," read the letter.

The association in its letter also said that such kind of practice would lead to the common man losing faith in the judicial system.

The letter also pointed out that it is of utmost importance that an MLA should be treated as a common man.

The Association members appealed to the Chief Justice of Karnataka to direct the registry to post all anticipatory bail matters in one day, so that the common man is treated as a VIP.

"It is essential that the temple of justice should be equal to all and any VIP must have to wait just as the common man and in this regard the Advocates Association, Bengaluru expresses serious shock and concern over the matter," the latter added.

