Besides Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar, 8 more ministers will take oath today

New Delhi, May 20 Besides Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister designate D.K. Shivakumar, eight other Ministers will also take oath on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The swearing in ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. in the state capital's Kanteerava Stadium.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of 19 like-minded parties for the ceremony. All three Congress Chief Ministers have also reached Bengaluru to participate in the event.

In a letter to Siddaramaiah, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President has approved the list of Cabinet Ministers in the government of Karnataka A.G. Parmeshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyanka Kharge, Ramalimga Reddy and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.

"You are hereby requested to see that this decision is executed as per provisions of appropriate law."

On Friday, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital to discuss the appointment of the cabinet ministers and also personally invite senior party leaders to Saturday's ceremony.

They held meetings with Venugopal and Karnataka Congress incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala to discuss the state cabinet.

The two also met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Thursday, Congress ended the suspense of naming the new Karnataka Chief Minister desigante after three days of back-to-back meetings.

In the May 10 Assembly elections, Congress had won 135 out of 224 seats, while the BJP was reduced to 66 and JD-S 19.



