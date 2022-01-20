Bhadana tests Covid positive, will not contest polls

Lucknow, Jan 20 Former BJP MLA, Avtar Singh Bhadana, who joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) last week, will not be contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from the Jewar seat.

He has withdrawn from the fray.

Avtar Singh Bhadana's aide said that Bhadana had tested positive for Covid and would not be able to contest the elections from Jewar constituency.

Last week, the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance had announced its first list of 29 candidates for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Avtar Singh Bhadana was named as the RLD candidate from Jewar, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Just days before that, Bhadana had defected from the BJP to the RLD. He had represented Muzaffarnagar district's Meerapur assembly segment in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Prior to joining the BJP, he had been a four-time Congress MP from Faridabad in Haryana.

