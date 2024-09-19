Bhagwant Mann Health Update: Punjab CM Admitted In Delhi's Apollo Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.Mann fell ill after arriving at Chandigarh Airport upon his return from Delhi. He received an IV drip at the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh before being transferred to Apollo Hospital in the national capital, as per a report by Press Ki Taquat.

Mann's health concerns came following a busy schedule in the national capital, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister after being out on bail in the excise policy case.On September 15, the Punjab CM also participated in the AAP workers' meet, which also saw the presence of senior party leaders including Kejriwal. The Hospital sources told IANS that CM Mann came for a routine checkup and was doing fine.

However, it is unclear when he will be discharged. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Chief Minister Mann had consumed liquor illegally during a chartered flight from Delhi to Chandigarh due to which he fell on the tarmac after alighting from the aircraft. He demanded an appropriate probe into the case. Talking to the media in Patiala, Majithia claimed, “The Chief Minister partook liquor along with his OSD during the flight from Delhi to Chandigarh.”